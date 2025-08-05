OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 327.27 crore

Net Loss of OneSource Specialty Pharma reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 327.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.327.27292.2927.0422.0066.2726.23-1.53-42.12-0.19-5.55

