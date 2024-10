With effect from 24 October 2024

EFC (I) announced that Abhishek Narbaria (DIN: 01873087), one of the Executive Promoter Directors of the company, stepping-down as the Whole-time Director, effective from 24 October 2024. However, he will continue to act as a Non-executive Non-independent Director of the company, liable to retire by rotation.

