Matrimony climbs after board approves buyback

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Matrimony.com gains 1% to Rs 551.80 after the company said its board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 58.5 crore through the tender offer route.

The decision was taken at the board meeting held on 15 December 2025.

The company plans to buy back 8,93,129 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 655 per share. The buyback size represents about 24.68% and 24.81% of the companys paid-up equity capital and free reserves based on its audited financials as of 31 March 2025.

The buyback will be funded through cash and is subject to shareholder approval via a special resolution through postal ballot. The record date will be announced later. Promoters and promoter group members have stated they will not participate in the buyback.

As of 12 December 2025, promoters held a 54.61% stake in Matrimony.com, while public shareholders owned the remaining 45.39%.

Further, the board has also reappointed Murugavel Janakiraman as managing director for a three-year term from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2029. Shareholders approval will be sought for payment of his remuneration for FY26.

In addition, Sivaramakrishnan Meenakshi Sundaram was reappointed as an independent director for a second term of five years starting 11 March 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Matrimony.com is a consumer Internet company managing brands such as Bharat Matrimony, Elite Matrimony, Community Matrimony, and Jodii.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Matrimony.com declined 41.03% to Rs 7.76 crore while net sales declined 0.79% to Rs 114.59 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

