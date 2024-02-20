At meeting held on 20 February 2024

The Board of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) at its meeting held on 20 February 2024 has considered and accorded in-principle approval for formation of Joint Venture companies (JVs) either by ONGC or through its subsidiary(ies)/ associates to set up and operate 15 CBG Plants, subject to requisite approval(s).

The Board also accorded, in-principle, approval for the said purpose by formation of 50:50 Joint Ventures by ONGC or by its subsidiary(ies)/ associates separately with below-mentioned companies with seed equity contribution upto Rs 10 crore for each JV:-

i. SFC Environmental Technologies; and

ii. EverEnviro Resource Management

