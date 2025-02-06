Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Orient Technologies approves acquisition of majority stake in eProtect 360 Solutions

Board of Orient Technologies approves acquisition of majority stake in eProtect 360 Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Orient Technologies at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has granted in-principle approval for the acquisition of a 60% stake in eProtect 360 Solutions for a cash consideration of Rs 2.25 crore.

The acquisition is aligned with the company's strategic goal of expanding its cybersecurity portfolio, leveraging eProtect 360's expertise to enhance security service offerings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves acquisition of 26% stake in a solar energy company

Mahindra Logistics partners with Asian Paints

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 200 cr in clean energy space

Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves acquisition of 80% stake in Tergene Biotech

Nippon India MF launches Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story