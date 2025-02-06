Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves acquisition of 26% stake in a solar energy company

At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved to enter into a power purchase agreement with Swarnaaskshu Solar Power (Swarnaaskshu), a company under incorporation, for purchase of solar power under the captive power policy of the Government of Telangana and in this connection will be acquiring upto 26% of the paid-up equity share capital of Swarnaaskshu.

