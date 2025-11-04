Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 357.67 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 20.59% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 357.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.357.67278.2820.1220.2980.4159.9869.4752.6154.3545.07

