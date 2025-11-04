Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 238.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.38% to Rs 48.77 crore

Net profit of Max Estates rose 238.14% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.38% to Rs 48.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.7740.1820.6921.2519.677.2011.63-1.217.272.15

