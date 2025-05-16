Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhaar authentication crosses 150 billion transactions mark

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Ministry of Electronics & IT has stated that the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions have crossed 150 billion or 15,011.82 Crore mark, making it a milestone moment in the journey of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and for the broader Aadhaar ecosystem. The landmark highlights the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, and the growth of digital economy in the country. The cumulative number was achieved by the end of April 2025, since inception. In April alone, almost 210 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 8% more than the same month in 2024.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

