Deepak Nitrite rallies after Q4 PAT soars 106% QoQ to Rs 202 cr

Deepak Nitrite jumped 4.30% to Rs 2,086.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 106.35% to Rs 202.41 crore on 14.52% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,179.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated revenue jumped 2.5%, while net profit declined 20.3% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 20.2% YoY but increased 106% QoQ to Rs 278.71 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 339 crore, up 6% YoY compared with Rs 320 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin remained steady at 15% in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

On segmental front, the revenue from advanced intermediates was at Rs 654 crore (down 3% YoY) while revenue from phenolics stood at Rs 1,532 crore, (up 5%) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 14% to Rs 697.24 crore on 7.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,281.93 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Deepak C. Mehta, chairman & managing director said: With all projects coming in with entire backward and forward integration we would be poised for much more resilient operations with an improved bottom line performance. In these turbulent times backward and forward integration go a longway in ensuring that ultimate consumers are taken care of and both the commodity and specialty businesses support each other.

Our growth plan envisages development of further upstream products like Nitric Acid and downstream products such as MIBK, MIBC, for which capacities are set to be operationalized in the upcoming quarters. These will deepen the degree of integration across our business and strengthen our competitive position. The plan to manufacture polycarbonate resins is also taking more concrete shape and the Board of DCTL has recently approved investments for manufacturing 300 KTA of Phenol, 185 KTA of Acetone and 100 KTA of lsopropyl Alcohol (lPA) including greenfield infrastructure capex for an aggregate investment of about 3,500 crore. This is over and above the present manufacturing capacity of these products and the new capacity of Phenol and Acetone will be ultimately integrated to produce Polycarbonate Resins. This approval along with the previous approval of 5,000 crore of PC resins brings the aggregate investment pipeline for the PC Resin project to around 8,500 crore.

As already mentioned, Deepak will be one of the largest single location producers of Phenol and Acetone in the entire world with more than half of the capacity converted into downstream derivatives such as Bisphenol A and PC Resins, etc. With the commitment to increased Research and Development Activity the new R&D Centre is scheduled to be operative during the year. We are already bringing forward new projects that would enhance our position in life sciences business as well as specialty solvents. New Products in the area of Material Sciences are also being considered based on core competencies of Deepak.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share with a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing annual general meeting (AGM. The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing 54th AGM of the company will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Deepak Nitrite is a leading chemical intermediates producer with a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home and personal care segments. It also manufactures petrochemical-derived intermediates such as phenolics, acetone, and isopropyl alcohol (IPA) for both domestic and international markets.

