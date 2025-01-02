Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 1.19%, rises for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 314.1, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.5% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% gain in NIFTY and a 4.97% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314.1, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has dropped around 4.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35430.45, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 314.8, up 0.82% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

