Triveni Turbine Ltd gains for third straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 761.95, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.16% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 4.97% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 761.95, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. Triveni Turbine Ltd has gained around 3.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35430.45, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 86.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

