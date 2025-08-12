Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 4623.77 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 8.28% to Rs 240.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 222.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 4623.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4212.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4623.774212.2515.6617.47763.90781.57678.08704.48240.70222.29

