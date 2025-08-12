Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 73.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.38% to Rs 158.75 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 73.02% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 158.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.158.75106.9933.0227.5656.5532.8055.5632.1141.4923.98

