Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 4.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 4.95% to Rs 96.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 751.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 741.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

