Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit rises 101.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 121.30 croreNet profit of Borosil Scientific rose 101.86% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 121.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales121.30101.45 20 OPM %14.179.87 -PBDT19.3511.52 68 PBT14.576.94 110 NP8.684.30 102
