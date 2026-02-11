Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit rises 101.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 121.30 crore

Net profit of Borosil Scientific rose 101.86% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 121.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.121.30101.4514.179.8719.3511.5214.576.948.684.30

