Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Apar Industries Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, NTPC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 February 2026.

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16614 shares. The stock lost 0.57% to Rs.2,727.50. Volumes stood at 17712 shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd registered volume of 14330 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1512 shares. The stock rose 3.13% to Rs.9,844.05. Volumes stood at 1748 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 95274 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13614 shares. The stock slipped 0.96% to Rs.5,402.20. Volumes stood at 855 shares in the last session. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21914 shares. The stock slipped 0.77% to Rs.1,719.10. Volumes stood at 17510 shares in the last session. NTPC Ltd saw volume of 15.59 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.38% to Rs.369.75. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.