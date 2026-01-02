Bosch Ltd soars 7.98%, up for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 39025, up 7.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% gain in NIFTY and a 20.1% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28480.55, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18420 shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 39315, up 8.23% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 13.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% gain in NIFTY and a 20.1% gain in the Nifty Auto index. The PE of the stock is 46.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.