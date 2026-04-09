Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) announced that its board has approved the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as Chairman & managing director (C&MD) with effect from 9 April 2026.

Sanjay Khanna is a Chemical Engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli and Postgraduate in Finance Management from Mumbai University.

He has over three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services. He anchored several prestigious projects for setting up new process units in Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Numaligarh. Prior to becoming Director (Refineries) he headed Kochi and Mumbai Refineries of BPCL.

He also serves as a director on the boards of Bharat PetroResources, Petronet LNG and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals. Additionally, Khanna is also the current chairperson of Technical Committee for Petroleum Refineries under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG).

Meanwhile, the company announced that it has installed Vapour Recovery Systems (VRS) at all the 41 storage locations, as mandated by CPCB, by March 2025. Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had directed BPCL to pay Environmental Compensation of Rs 1 crore for not installing Vapour Recovery Systems (VRS) at storage locations within the CPCB prescribed timelines i.e. by March 2024. The company had challenged the order before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). However, as per the tribunals order received on 7 April 2026, BPCL has been directed to comply with CPCBs directions and pay the Rs 1 crore penalty.