Brahmanand Himghar standalone net profit rises 1887.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Brahmanand Himghar rose 1887.50% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.13% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.26 27 1.300.91 43 OPM %481.8230.77 -132.31156.04 - PBDT1.590.08 1888 1.721.42 21 PBT1.590.08 1888 1.721.42 21 NP1.590.08 1888 1.721.42 21

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

