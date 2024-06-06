Brahmanand Himghar standalone net profit rises 1887.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Brahmanand Himghar rose 1887.50% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.13% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News