Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 7.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 7.18% to Rs 83.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 48.32% to Rs 696.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 469.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.696.76469.7875.6778.14120.83106.64109.81100.1683.7978.18

