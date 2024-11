Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 10.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.54% to Rs 1072.16 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 10.88% to Rs 118.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.54% to Rs 1072.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1366.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1072.161366.5827.2323.77235.28256.08166.35180.35118.98133.50

