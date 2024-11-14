Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit rises 533.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn rose 533.82% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.040.03-625.00-3700.004.47-0.384.45-0.394.310.68

