Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 69.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 256.42 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 69.06% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 256.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 223.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales256.42223.03 15 OPM %19.0916.28 -PBDT49.6135.16 41 PBT33.9220.72 64 NP23.5513.93 69

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

