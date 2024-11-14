Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 69.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 256.42 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 69.06% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 256.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 223.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.256.42223.0319.0916.2849.6135.1633.9220.7223.5513.93

