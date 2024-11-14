Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.43% to Rs 395.62 crore

Net loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 37.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.43% to Rs 395.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 479.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.395.62479.1536.5440.7783.13136.37-37.3817.79-37.385.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News