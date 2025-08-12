Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 63.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 369.13 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 63.75% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 369.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 395.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.369.13395.135.168.5315.0727.196.0218.475.0113.82

