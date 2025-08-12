Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.26% to Rs 12.25 crore

Net Loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.26% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.2516.84 -27 OPM %-32.33-8.08 -PBDT-2.07-0.73 -184 PBT-2.96-1.59 -86 NP-2.81-1.75 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 4.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 73.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Natco Pharma standalone net profit declines 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 42.55% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story