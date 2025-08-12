Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.26% to Rs 12.25 crore

Net Loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.26% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.2516.84-32.33-8.08-2.07-0.73-2.96-1.59-2.81-1.75

