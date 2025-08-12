BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.59% to Rs 791.95 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 35.41% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.59% to Rs 791.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 635.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.791.95635.666.758.4749.2144.5437.7533.5030.6322.62

