BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 24.59% to Rs 791.95 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 35.41% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.59% to Rs 791.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 635.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales791.95635.66 25 OPM %6.758.47 -PBDT49.2144.54 10 PBT37.7533.50 13 NP30.6322.62 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

