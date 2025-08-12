Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.40% to Rs 136.26 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech reported to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 74.40% to Rs 136.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.136.2678.1320.721.0233.900.1928.09-5.9321.83-5.82

