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Large currency speculators increased net short position in the Pound futures market rose to a three-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 84197 contracts in the data reported through March 10, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 11511 net short contracts.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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