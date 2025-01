Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.26% to Rs 147.49 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 49.39% to Rs 134.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.26% to Rs 147.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 110.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.147.49110.6894.7095.17127.9491.42127.9491.42134.9190.31

