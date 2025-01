Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 84.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.87% to Rs 1654.50 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 84.78% to Rs 17.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 1654.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1795.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1654.501795.8035.2429.80281.40416.7076.70237.0017.70116.30

