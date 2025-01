NESCO standalone net profit rises 17.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 206.54 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 17.27% to Rs 109.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 206.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 177.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.206.54177.7660.7364.04154.66135.05141.84120.98109.9493.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News