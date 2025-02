Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit declines 86.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.19% to Rs 56.80 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies declined 86.44% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.19% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.56.8066.977.2416.593.4210.751.849.130.946.93

