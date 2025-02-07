Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HFCL consolidated net profit declines 10.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 1011.95 crore

Net profit of HFCL declined 10.45% to Rs 73.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 1011.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1032.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1011.951032.31 -2 OPM %15.0111.31 -PBDT125.78127.13 -1 PBT100.26107.86 -7 NP73.6582.24 -10

