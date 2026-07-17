BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 3579.5, down 2.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 46.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 0.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3579.5, down 2.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.BSE Ltd has lost around 10.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.7, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.81 lakh shares in last one month.