Ksolves India gains after Q2 PAT surges 31% QoQ to Rs 8 cr

Ksolves India added 2.92% to Rs 323 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.84% to Rs 8.40 core in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6.42 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 5.34% QoQ to Rs 39.67 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit fell 8.6% while revenue increased 13.93% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 10.49% to Rs 11.26 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 12.58 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 12.07 crore, registering the growth of 21.4% compared with Rs 13.22 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 30.4% in Q2 FY26 as against 38% in Q2 FY25.

Ratan Kumar Srivastava, chairman and managing director, Ksolves, said, Ksolves has delivered a strong financial performance in Q2 FY26, reflecting our continued growth and strategic momentum. Major business wins during the quarter have built a robust trajectory for the future, reinforcing our market leadership. Being recognized as the Best Odoo Partner 2025 (India) is a proud achievement that highlights our excellence and commitment to innovation. Ksolves India is a trusted software development partner, providing customized solutions that align with clients vision and unique business requirements. The company primarily generates its revenue from IT services, including software development, cloud and infrastructure services, maintenance, consulting, and package implementation.