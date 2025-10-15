Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ksolves India gains after Q2 PAT surges 31% QoQ to Rs 8 cr

Ksolves India gains after Q2 PAT surges 31% QoQ to Rs 8 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ksolves India added 2.92% to Rs 323 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.84% to Rs 8.40 core in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6.42 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 5.34% QoQ to Rs 39.67 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit fell 8.6% while revenue increased 13.93% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 10.49% to Rs 11.26 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 12.58 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 12.07 crore, registering the growth of 21.4% compared with Rs 13.22 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 30.4% in Q2 FY26 as against 38% in Q2 FY25.

Ratan Kumar Srivastava, chairman and managing director, Ksolves, said, Ksolves has delivered a strong financial performance in Q2 FY26, reflecting our continued growth and strategic momentum. Major business wins during the quarter have built a robust trajectory for the future, reinforcing our market leadership. Being recognized as the Best Odoo Partner 2025 (India) is a proud achievement that highlights our excellence and commitment to innovation.

Ksolves India is a trusted software development partner, providing customized solutions that align with clients vision and unique business requirements. The company primarily generates its revenue from IT services, including software development, cloud and infrastructure services, maintenance, consulting, and package implementation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Tips Music gains after Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Bharti Airtel gains on announcing cloud partnership with IBM

IMF says global fx markets vulnerable to increased macrofinancial uncertainty despite deep liquidity

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story