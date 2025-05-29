Advait Energy Transitions rises on securing Rs 50-cr order from DGVCL

Advait Energy Transitions gained 3.48% to Rs 1,642.32 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 49.99 crore from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company (DGVCL).

As per the exchange filing, the turnkey contract involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11 KV 55mm AAAC Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) along with its accessories. Notably, poles and associated fabrications required for the project will be provided by DGVCL.

The project, awarded under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana (VKY-2) Scheme, is to be executed within a period of 15 months.

Advait Infratech is engaged in the business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation, and telecommunication infrastructure fields. Also, it operates with various verticals such as turnkey telecommunication projects and installation of power transmission, substations, and telecom products.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 78.14% to Rs 12.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7.23 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations zoomed 255.91% year on year to Rs 194.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

