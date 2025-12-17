BSE SME Unisem Agritech wilts on debut

Unisem Agritech traded at Rs 61.75 on the BSE, a discount of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 65.

The scrip was listed at Rs 65, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 66 and a low of Rs 61.75. About 3.36 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Unisem Agritech's IPO was subscribed 1.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it closed on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 63 to Rs 65 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 33,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet the working capital requirement, to repay banking facilities availed by the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Unisem Agritech on 9 December 2025, raised Rs 6.08 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.36 lakh shares at Rs 65 each to 4 anchor investors. Unisem Agritech is engaged in developing, processing, and selling a diverse range of seeds for vegetables, flowers, and field crops. By integrating conventional breeding techniques, we strive to develop hybrid vegetable, flower, and field crop seeds that offer higher yields, improved product quality, and greater resistance to pests and diseases compared to naturally grown varieties. Its core operations focus on developing hybrid seed varieties for vegetables, flowers, and field crops and processing them to ensure consistent quality. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 166 employees.