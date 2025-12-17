Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for Nagpur-based injectable facility

Lupin said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its injectable facility in Nagpur, India, with a 'voluntary action indicated (VAI)' classification.

The EIR was issued following an inspection of the facility from 08 September 2025 to 16 September 2025.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said: We are pleased to have received the EIR from the U.S. FDA with a VAI classification for our Nagpur injectable facility.

We are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance across our facilities, with continued focus on enhancements to our quality systems and operational excellence.