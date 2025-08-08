C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 28.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 121.61 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 28.73% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 121.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.121.61101.4944.6541.5867.1551.6760.2747.1546.1135.82

