Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 100.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 422.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 405.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.422.97405.8810.236.1929.427.128.73-12.09-100.23-19.38

