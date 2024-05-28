Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 42.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 363.86 croreNet profit of Campus Activewear rose 42.76% to Rs 32.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 363.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 347.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.63% to Rs 89.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.42% to Rs 1448.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1484.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
