Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 42.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 42.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 363.86 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 42.76% to Rs 32.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 363.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 347.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.63% to Rs 89.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.42% to Rs 1448.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1484.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales363.86347.75 5 1448.291484.25 -2 OPM %17.5616.26 -14.5617.08 - PBDT62.3949.89 25 192.14227.64 -16 PBT43.7929.91 46 120.03156.60 -23 NP32.7522.94 43 89.44117.12 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 48.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Campus Activewear Q3 PAT slides 49% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Deakin University inaugurates India campus, unveils India's first international university branch campus

IRMA Campus Placements Report: PGDM(RM) 43 - (Batch of 2024)

Volumes spurt at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Bervin Investments &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ABC India standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story