Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 21.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 21.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 8.06% to Rs 31522.98 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank declined 21.45% to Rs 3194.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4067.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.06% to Rs 31522.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29172.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income31522.9829172.97 8 OPM %58.3158.83 -PBDT6308.355422.03 16 PBT6308.355422.03 16 NP3194.954067.51 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 127.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.00% in the June 2025 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit rises 4.36% in the June 2025 quarter

V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 176.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.61% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story