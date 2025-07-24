Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 127.43% in the June 2025 quarter

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 127.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 115.21% to Rs 219.62 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 127.43% to Rs 34.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 115.21% to Rs 219.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales219.62102.05 115 OPM %46.5245.46 -PBDT94.2444.17 113 PBT66.0621.36 209 NP34.4115.13 127

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

