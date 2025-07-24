EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 127.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 115.21% to Rs 219.62 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 127.43% to Rs 34.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 115.21% to Rs 219.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.219.62102.0546.5245.4694.2444.1766.0621.3634.4115.13

