Nuvama Wealth Management allots 54,565 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Nuvama Wealth Management has allotted 54,565 equity shares under the Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) and the Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Plan of the Company on 30 October 2025.

Upon allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 3,60,64,250 equity shares to 3,61,18,815 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

