TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.65% to Rs 452.47 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 45.84% to Rs 60.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.65% to Rs 452.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.452.47306.4418.2618.1587.0360.7481.8255.9860.1941.27

