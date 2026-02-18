Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
SRF Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16614 shares

Apar Industries Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, NTPC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 February 2026.

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16614 shares. The stock lost 0.75% to Rs.2,722.75. Volumes stood at 17712 shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 14034 shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 9.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1512 shares. The stock increased 2.90% to Rs.9,822.00. Volumes stood at 1748 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 95148 shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 6.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13614 shares. The stock lost 0.43% to Rs.5,431.10. Volumes stood at 855 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 6.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21914 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.1,718.60. Volumes stood at 17510 shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd clocked volume of 15.46 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.369.95. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

