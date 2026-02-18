Union Bank of India rises for third straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 191.7, up 1.49% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.81% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 23.54% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.7, up 1.49% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. Union Bank of India has gained around 8.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61174, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 163.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 191.48, up 1.46% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 66.81% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 23.54% jump in the Nifty Bank index.