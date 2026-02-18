Torrent Power Ltd spurts 0.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1497.7, up 0.76% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.99% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 16.18% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76609 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1495, up 0.71% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is up 18.99% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 16.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 23.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.